All Tuesday Morning stores are closing, including Alexandria

Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning(Google Maps / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a recent Facebook post, Tuesday Morning announced they are closing all of their stores. This includes the Alexandria location at 1460 MacArthur Blvd.

The “Going Out of Business Sale” has already begun. You can find discounted items with up to 30% at the store.

The Facebook post also said, “Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support.”

