ASH and Pineville set to meet in the quarterfinal round

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The three-seed ASH Trojans will host the sixth-seed Pineville Rebels.

These two teams met earlier in the year playing a home and home, and they went on to split the series.

This series will mean a little bit more because the winner will advance to the semifinal round in Sulphur.

The series will be played at ASH, with the first pitch being thrown on Thursday at 7 p.m.

