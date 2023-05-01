ASH and Pineville set to meet in the quarterfinal round
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The three-seed ASH Trojans will host the sixth-seed Pineville Rebels.
These two teams met earlier in the year playing a home and home, and they went on to split the series.
This series will mean a little bit more because the winner will advance to the semifinal round in Sulphur.
The series will be played at ASH, with the first pitch being thrown on Thursday at 7 p.m.
