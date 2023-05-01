ASH and Pineville set to meet in the quarterfinal round

The three-seed ASH Trojans will host the sixth-seed Pineville Rebels.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The three-seed ASH Trojans will host the sixth-seed Pineville Rebels.

These two teams met earlier in the year playing a home and home, and they went on to split the series.

This series will mean a little bit more because the winner will advance to the semifinal round in Sulphur.

The series will be played at ASH, with the first pitch being thrown on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to deadly shooting in downtown Alexandria
Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Street in Pineville
Click here to see election results
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

Grace Christian and Oakhill gear up for quarterfinal round matchup
ASH and Pineville set to meet in the quarterfinal round
Grace Christian star Luke Johnson signs letter of intent
Grace Christian and Oakhill gear up for quarterfinal round matchup