Bench trial starts Tuesday for suspect in deadly Liberty Arsenal shooting

Laquarus Augustine
Laquarus Augustine(KALB / RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A bench trial is set to start on Tuesday, May 2 for Laquarus Augustine, 25 of Alexandria. Augustine is one of five people arrested for a deadly May 7, 2021 shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

The shooting claimed the life of the store’s owner, David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was also shot, but survived.

Augustine is charged with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. On Monday, his public defender, James Word, filed a motion for a bench trial ahead of what would have been the start of jury selection on Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall didn’t object to the change and the case was bound over for trial on Tuesday. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

