Bench trial starts Tuesday for suspect in deadly Liberty Arsenal shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A bench trial is set to start on Tuesday, May 2 for Laquarus Augustine, 25 of Alexandria. Augustine is one of five people arrested for a deadly May 7, 2021 shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

The shooting claimed the life of the store’s owner, David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was also shot, but survived.

Augustine is charged with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. On Monday, his public defender, James Word, filed a motion for a bench trial ahead of what would have been the start of jury selection on Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall didn’t object to the change and the case was bound over for trial on Tuesday. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.