DeRidder and Leesville chosen for Main Street America program

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The cities of DeRidder and Leesville were among 22 Louisiana communities designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for 2023 by Louisiana Main Street.

In order to be designated, the Main Street organizations must meet rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and be recognized for their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

Louisiana’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs for 2023 are:

Abbeville Main Street (Vermilion Parish)

Crowley Main Street (Acadia Parish)

Denham Springs Main Street (Livingston Parish)

DeRidder Main Street (Beauregard Parish)

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District (Ascension Parish)

Franklin Main Street (St. Mary Parish)

Hammond Downtown Development District (Tangipahoa Parish)

Main Street Homer (Claiborne Parish)

Leesville Main Street (Vernon Parish)

Minden Main Street (Webster Parish)

Morgan City Main Street (St. Mary Parish)

Natchitoches Main Street (Natchitoches Parish)

New Iberia Main Street (Iberia Parish)

New Roads Main Street (Pointe Coupee Parish)

Old Algiers Main Street, Inc. (Orleans Parish)

Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program (Tangipahoa Parish)

Ruston Main Street (Lincoln Parish)

Olde Towne Slidell Main Street (St. Tammany Parish)

St. Francisville Main Street (West Feliciana Parish)

Thibodaux Main Street (Lafourche Parish)

West Monroe Main Street (Ouachita Parish)

Winnsboro Main Street (Franklin Parish)

Louisiana Main Street said their programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.