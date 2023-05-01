Former Tiki Tubing owner enters plea in courtroom

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - John Fore, the former owner of Tiki Tubing, pleaded guilty in a Livingston Parish courtroom on Monday, May 1.

John Cooper Fore pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Officials said Fore got seven years on each count, which were suspended. As a result, he will serve three years on probation and will need to register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

According to a spokeswoman with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the victim’s family agreed with the plea.

Fore was arrested back in May of 2022 in connection with a complaint involving a juvenile victim, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

