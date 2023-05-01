Grace Christian and Oakhill gear up for quarterfinal round matchup

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors and the Oak Hill Rams will play this week with a chance of getting to Sulphur on the line.

This is the first time that these two teams will meet this year, and a lot will ride into this quarterfinal matchup.

The game will be this Friday at Merrill Blackburn Field at England Air Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:30 p.m.

