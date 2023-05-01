Grace Christian star Luke Johnson signs letter of intent

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian star second basemen Luke Johnson has signed with North Texas Community College.

Johnson has had a stellar career with the Warriors, hitting 22 home runs, which put him second in all-time home runs in the program.

He also bats .460 and hass 186 RBIs during his time with the Warriors.

Johnson will look to add to his stats this Friday in the semifinal round against Oak Hill.

