Many lawmakers want raises for teachers but how much is unclear
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the topics that is discussed in most legislative sessions is teacher pay raises.
House leaders presented their budget proposals for next year, showing $197 million in cuts to teacher pay raises.
But lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee proposed making $159 million in cuts to the Louisiana Department of Health instead to make up for the pay raises.
Most agreed with that plan, however, it’s unclear how much of a raise that would give teachers.
Other details were hashed out in debates on Monday, May 1.
The budget proposal, HB 1 by Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, advanced.
