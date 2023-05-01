Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to deadly shooting in downtown Alexandria

Law enforcement responded late Sunday night to a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in downtown Alexandria late Sunday night as officers worked a crime scene.

Officers from the Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police responded to the downtown area on Johnston Street near Alexandria City Hall and the Fulton Mini Park around 9 p.m. Crime scene tape blocked off the area as law enforcement investigated.

APD Interim Chief Chad Gremillion shared with KALB that the incident was a deadly shooting. Chief Gremillion said “a party held on a private rooftop spilled over into downtown,” leading to the shooting. No details were released on the victim or if law enforcement has made any arrests.

More details are set to be released by APD as they become available. The department shared that this is an ongoing investigation.

