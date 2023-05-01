Officials release grades for Louisiana’s water systems; see how Cenla ranks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health released a list of grades for Louisiana’s community water systems on Monday, May 1.

Health officials said Louisiana has 951 community water systems.

Here’s a look at a few water system grades in Cenla:

City of Alexandria: A Grade

City of Pineville: C Grade

Town of Boyce: A Grade

Buckeye Water District 50: B Grade

EMC Water System Inc: A Grade

Rapides Parish Waterworks District 3: B Grade

Rapides Island Water Association Inc: A Grade

Town of Woodworth: C Grade

Town of Lecompte: A Grade

Forest Hill Utilities: B Grade

The released scores show that 41% of the water systems received an A grade, 27% received a B grade, 18% received a C grade, 6% received a D grade, and 9% received an F grade.

For a complete list of grades for water systems across Louisiana, click here.

“More than 65% of water systems in the state received an A or B grade,” said Amanda Ames, chief engineer for the Louisiana Department of Health. “However, 15% of systems received a D or F and have opportunities for improvement. Dedicated funding through the LDH Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program, as well as other funding mechanisms, are available to help systems invest in this critical infrastructure.”

Officials said they determined the grades based off of federal water quality violations, state violations, financial sustainability, operation and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and secondary contaminants (iron and Manganese).

“Clean, safe drinking water is a basic human need, and drinking water infrastructure is critical to ensuring that Louisianans have reliable access to safe drinking water. Over the past several years, more state and federal funding has become available to water systems that will allow them to make the improvements that will help raise their letter grade. We will continue working with water systems to identify the issues contributing to low letter grades and provide systems with a range of options to improve their operations, financial stability, and customer satisfaction,” Ames said.

The grades were released under the Community Drinking Water Accountability Rule. It was passed during the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session. Officials said Louisiana State Sen. Fred Mills authored the legislation as a way to provide people with a snapshot of the quality of their community water systems.

Going forward, grades for community water systems in Louisiana will be published annually on May 1.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.