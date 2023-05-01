Pineville police investigating homicide on Holloway Street

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around midnight (May 1) on Holloway Street.

Details are limited at this time. PPD did confirm that this was an isolated incident and that a suspect is in custody.

We will provide more details as they become available.

