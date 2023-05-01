Pineville police investigating homicide on Holloway Street
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around midnight (May 1) on Holloway Street.
Details are limited at this time. PPD did confirm that this was an isolated incident and that a suspect is in custody.
We will provide more details as they become available.
