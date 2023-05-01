Trial for Germon Jefferson rescheduled for September

Germon Jefferson
Germon Jefferson(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial for an Alexandria man charged with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex has been delayed until September.

Germon Jefferson, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the Nov. 16, 2021, deadly shooting of Serena Williams, 18, at the Sanctuary at Alexandria apartments.

Williams was killed when the Alexandria Police Department said Jefferson fired multiple shots into a unit she was in at the complex on Lakeside Drive. Her sister, who was also inside, survived. Jefferson shared a baby with the sister.

After the shooting, police said Jefferson drove to River Bend Drive and attempted to shoot the brother of the young women. The brother was not injured. A Louisiana State Police trooper tried to pull Jefferson over, but a pursuit started and ended in Marksville when Jefferson abandoned his car, which had the baby inside. The baby was safe.

Jefferson was arrested in Dallas two days later.

Jefferson’s trial was scheduled to take place the week of April 30, but because another trial ahead of it on the docket is moving forward first, and the cases share the same prosecutor and judge, Jefferson’s trial was moved to Sept. 25.

Jefferson is represented by Glenn Cortello. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to deadly shooting in downtown Alexandria
Residents in Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 29 to cast their votes.
Click here to see election results
Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Street in Pineville
Fatal crash on Hwy 71 in Grant Parish
2 adults, 1 child killed in Grant Parish crash; 1 child critically injured
Randolph Riverfront Center
Local businesses highlighted across Central Louisiana Saturday

Latest News

Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Street in Pineville
Tuesday Morning
All Tuesday Morning stores are closing, including Alexandria
Rapides Parish Senior Walks
Graduation Day
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Happy Graduation 2023!