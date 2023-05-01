Trial for Germon Jefferson rescheduled for September

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial for an Alexandria man charged with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex has been delayed until September.

Germon Jefferson, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the Nov. 16, 2021, deadly shooting of Serena Williams, 18, at the Sanctuary at Alexandria apartments.

Williams was killed when the Alexandria Police Department said Jefferson fired multiple shots into a unit she was in at the complex on Lakeside Drive. Her sister, who was also inside, survived. Jefferson shared a baby with the sister.

After the shooting, police said Jefferson drove to River Bend Drive and attempted to shoot the brother of the young women. The brother was not injured. A Louisiana State Police trooper tried to pull Jefferson over, but a pursuit started and ended in Marksville when Jefferson abandoned his car, which had the baby inside. The baby was safe.

Jefferson was arrested in Dallas two days later.

Jefferson’s trial was scheduled to take place the week of April 30, but because another trial ahead of it on the docket is moving forward first, and the cases share the same prosecutor and judge, Jefferson’s trial was moved to Sept. 25.

Jefferson is represented by Glenn Cortello. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.