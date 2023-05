NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - An 18-wheeler truck crashed on its side off of I-49, about 8 miles outside of the City of Natchitoches.

This was a single-vehicle crash. No fatalities were reported.

Authorities are on the scene working to recover the vehicle.

