Cassidy announces $700,000 for AEX from his infrastructure law

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will grant the Alexandria International Airport $700,000 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The federal funding will go towards improving, modifying, and rehabilitating a Sponsor-Owned Tower.

“Up-to-date airports attract new businesses and bring economic opportunities to Louisiana families,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The infrastructure law provides funding to upgrade and repair our airports.”

