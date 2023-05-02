Cassidy announces $700,000 for AEX from his infrastructure law
The following has been provided by Senator Cassidy:
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will grant the Alexandria International Airport $700,000 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
The federal funding will go towards improving, modifying, and rehabilitating a Sponsor-Owned Tower.
“Up-to-date airports attract new businesses and bring economic opportunities to Louisiana families,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The infrastructure law provides funding to upgrade and repair our airports.”
