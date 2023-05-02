Lawmakers advance bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading

(WHSV)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill that deals with holding back third graders who struggle with reading.

The bill passed out of a committee on the morning of Tuesday, May 2.

The author of the bill said he made practically no changes to what was presented during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

RELATED: La. lawmaker plans to re-propose bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading

Lawmakers ran out of time in 2022 to get the proposal to the desk of Governor John Bel Edwards. The bill’s author said it had enough support, but lawmakers did not have enough time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Drive in Pineville
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
One dead following shooting in downtown Alexandria
Tuesday Morning
All Tuesday Morning stores are closing, including Alexandria
16-year-old found dead in vehicle in Natchitoches with several gunshot wounds
Laquarus Augustine
Bench trial starts Tuesday for suspect in deadly Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Safety concerns for downtown Alexandria following Sunday's shooting
Mayor Roy ensures safety of AlexRiverFete following Sunday’s downtown shooting
Cassidy announces $700,000 for AEX from his infrastructure law
Laquarus Augustine
Trial: Surviving brother in Liberty Arsenal shooting managed to call 911 moments after being shot
Golden Apple Live 2023
LIVE LOOK: 2023 Golden Apple Banquet