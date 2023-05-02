Lawmakers advance bill to hold back third graders who struggle with reading

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill that deals with holding back third graders who struggle with reading.

The bill passed out of a committee on the morning of Tuesday, May 2.

The author of the bill said he made practically no changes to what was presented during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

Lawmakers ran out of time in 2022 to get the proposal to the desk of Governor John Bel Edwards. The bill’s author said it had enough support, but lawmakers did not have enough time.

