Louisiana National Guard’s 773rd Military Police Battalion to deploy to Europe

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, May 2, Camp Beauregard in Pineville hosted a deployment ceremony for the Louisiana National Guard’s 773rd Military Police Battalion.

For the first time, the Battalion’s headquarters and headquarters detachment will deploy outside of the United States.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am and blessed I am to be able to do this, this is historic for our unit,” said Command Sergeant Major Verdis Walker.

The battalion is tasked with supporting Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. The troops will assist other American units as well as allied forces to provide security and support along NATO’s eastern front.

“For us, that will include just making sure we are developing the right partnerships and establishing a footprint within the country,” said Lieutenant Colonel Doris Reed. “So that we can continue to grow our mission and have other units following us be able to continue on with those relationships and provide security in a joint effort with neighboring countries.”

The battalion had just months to prepare for the nearly year-long deployment, but CSM. Walker told KALB that the rigorous training the troops have completed has made them into some of the best soldiers in the world and will represent Louisiana and the country well.

“Citizen soldiers here in Louisiana have sacrificed a lot, a lot of them had to leave their families behind, a lot of them from different states,” said CSM. Walker. “It does your heart good to be associated with, and being able to lead, a group of people that care so much about their country, care so much about the state, and they are just tremendous people, and I’m proud to be serving with them.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.