Missouri man gets jail time for Jan. 6 participation

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man who argued that cases against him and other participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol are unconstitutional was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 50, of Polo, was found guilty in January of two misdemeanors related to entering the U.S. Capitol, the Kansas City Star reported.

Cruz also must serve one year of supervised release and pay $500 restitution.

Before he was convicted, Cruz filed two petitions arguing that his rights to free speech and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures were being violated. The judge denied both motions.

Cruz rode his motorcycle to Washington, D.C. for his sentencing and created social media sites to raise funds for his legal bills.

Prosecutors said Cruz entered the U.S. Capitol building with others and roamed around for about 7 minutes before leaving. They argued his lack of remorse and continued downplaying of the rioters’ actions justified a jail sentence. They had sought a 1-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Drive in Pineville
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
One dead following shooting in downtown Alexandria
Tuesday Morning
All Tuesday Morning stores are closing, including Alexandria
16-year-old found dead in vehicle in Natchitoches with several gunshot wounds
Laquarus Augustine
Bench trial starts Tuesday for suspect in deadly Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee in the...
Judge rejects Zooey Zephyr effort to return to Montana House
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Workers: ‘Rotten egg’ smell before chocolate factory blast
Postal problems for rural communities
Postal problems for rural communities
Postal problems for rural communities
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town