16-year-old found dead in vehicle in Natchitoches with several gunshot wounds

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night (May 1) on Stella Street.

The Natchitoches Police Department received multiple calls around 8:16 p.m. about gunshots in the Stella Street and Northern Street area. Officers found a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree, with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old was found dead in the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Two other juvenile victims were transported to a local medical center by family members. One juvenile was released and the other was sent to a Shreveport hospital for additional medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Shane Garcie at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

