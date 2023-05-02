Once sunken boat now partially underwater again at Lake Mead after water increase

A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE:...
A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE: Mikey Tantalos)(Mikey Tantalo)
By Matt Kling and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The water in Lake Mead is increasing, as the area is about two and a half feet higher than it was a week ago.

The Bureau of Reclamation is responsible for the rise in water levels due to a huge release of water up river.

The agency reportedly released water from Lake Powell in Arizona to Lake Mead last week, according to KVVU.

Although some water has returned, the area still has a long way to go to reverse the trend of Lake Mead’s shrinking water levels.

FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern...
FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)

Boaters like Mikey Tantalo are excited at the rising water levels. Tantalo sent a photo he took on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water.

People sent in photos of the formerly sunken boat which showed it standing upright in the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Drive in Pineville
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
One dead following shooting in downtown Alexandria
Tuesday Morning
All Tuesday Morning stores are closing, including Alexandria
16-year-old found dead in vehicle in Natchitoches with several gunshot wounds
Laquarus Augustine
Bench trial starts Tuesday for suspect in deadly Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
At least 7 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee in the...
Judge rejects Zooey Zephyr effort to return to Montana House
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Captain Caleb Ducote - Golden Shield Winner