Day 2 of Laquarus Augustine Trial – Deliberations underway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Deliberations are underway in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for the bench trial of Laquarus Augustine, 25, of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the May 7, 2021, deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

That shooting, at the hands of co-defendant Ramonte Jackson, killed the store’s owner, David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was shot multiple times but survived.

Prosecutors said it was a result of an attempted robbery in which Jackson planned to steal a clip and a gun. He and Augustine had been in the store about 15 minutes or so earlier.

Prosecutors said while Augustine did not enter to shoot when the duo returned, he waited in the driver’s seat with the passenger door open and was the getaway driver and had knowledge of the attempted robbery plan.

The defense briefly called three witnesses. Augustine did not testify. Most of Wednesday’s testimony consisted of the lead detective on the case playing roughly two hours worth of interviews with Augustine describing what happened the day of the shooting and after.

Augustine is also charged with attempted armed robbery, but this trial is only for the second-degree murder charge.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.