Depression can express itself differently in every single person

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As May kicks off, KSLA is committed to raising awareness about mental health issues.

On Tuesday (May 2), KSLA spoke with Dr. Latienda Pierre about the signs of depression and when to get help.

Depression is more than a feeling of sadness or just going through a difficult time. Depression can influence a person’s moods, thinking and behavior. If left untreated, depression can have devastating consequences.

[MIND MATTERS: Mental Health Resources in the ArkLaTex]

The good news is, no matter where you find yourself on the spectrum, there are resources and there is hope, because your mind matters. Dr. Pierre says depression is commonly misunderstood.

Register at Eventbrite YWCA of NWLA or scan the QR code.
Register at Eventbrite YWCA of NWLA or scan the QR code.(Dr. Latienda Pierre)

Dr. Pierre is hosting a discussion on cultural and medical disparities in mental health as it relates to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities. Valencia Jones, LPC, and Constance Neal, PLPC, PLMFT will also host the discussion.

This event will be held Friday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA of NWLA office, located at 850-B Olive St. in Shreveport.

