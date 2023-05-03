Leesville police looking for missing teen

Canaan Tank
Canaan Tank(Leesville Police)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Canaan Tank was last seen by his family on May 2.

If you have any information on where Canaan Tank is, you are asked to contact the Leesville Police Department at 337-238-0331.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the following link: https://local.nixle.com/leesville-city-police/

