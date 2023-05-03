Meet the 2022-2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year!

The 2022-2023 Golden Apple winners at the Hotel Bentley in Alexandria, La.
The 2022-2023 Golden Apple winners at the Hotel Bentley in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips and Ben Gauthier
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On May 2, the 2022-2023 Golden Apple teacher banquet was held in downtown Alexandria.

Each week throughout the school year, we name a Golden Apple Teacher of the Week, and on Tuesday, those weekly winners were recognized at a banquet held at the Hotel Bentley, where Hixson Autoplex presented each teacher with gifts.

The crowd also heard from last year’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, Christine Dupuy, before this year’s finalists and Golden Apple Teacher of the Year were named.

From the Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences in Marksville, the 2022-2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year is Ward Bordelon!

Ward Bordelon, 2022-2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year!
“I wasn’t expecting this at all, but I’m very appreciative of the honor, and I’d like to thank everybody at Hixson Auto dealership and everybody that had a part in this. Yeah, I’m totally shocked,” Bordelon said. “Come in every day with a positive attitude. Things are going to happen in the classroom, they’re going to go wrong, but you have to basically ignore that and the next day start fresh. Each day is a new day for a child especially, you never know what’s going on at home. So, treat each day with a positive attitude and start fresh.”

Along with being named the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, Bordelon also received a cash prize from Hixson Autoplex. Congratulations to him and to all the teachers in the Central Louisiana area for their hard work and dedication!

