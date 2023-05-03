Not done yet: LCU Wildcats have more to prove in the RRAC tournament

The LCU Wildcats have been one of the premier teams in the Red River Athletic Conference.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nobody predicted the Wildcats would get to the tournament as the two-seed.

The Wildcats finished the year 34-13, including winning 22 games in conference.

Head Coach Mike Byrnes said that this team played with an edge all year and will bring that same intensity to the tournament.

“The kids had a chip on their shoulder,” said Byrnes. “We plan to carry that attitude into the tournament because there are a lot of people that believe we can’t do anything.”

The Wildcats will play on Friday, May 5, against Jarvis Christian on Friday at 5 p.m.

