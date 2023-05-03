NSU Demons add ASH’s Breana Quinney to the track team

ASH Trojan star Breana Quinney signed with Northwestern State University on May 2.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Quinney is a three-time state qualifier in the four-by-four and medaled twice.

Quinney is a three-time state qualifier in the four-by-four and medaled twice.

In the 400-meter dash, she ran her personal best of 58.67, which is third all-time in the ASH program.

Now, she would look to make more history for the Demons later this year.

