REPORT: LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards to miss remainder of the season

By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Former Pitkin standout and current LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards has been shut down for the rest of the season after having Tommy John surgery last week, according to a report from The Advocate.

Edwards had the surgery to repair a torn UCL that he appeared to suffer back on April 7 in an outing at South Carolina. After throwing a pitch in the fifth inning, Edwards immediately looked to be in discomfort. The coaching staff pulled him from the game, and he hasn’t pitched since.

According to LSU beat writer Leah Vann, Edwards was seen with an arm brace this past weekend during the Tigers’ series against Alabama.

Prior to the injury, Edwards had emerged as one of the go-to options out of the bullpen for LSU posting a 1.93 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched. This is now the second straight season, the former Pitkin pitcher has battled with injuries. In 2022, Edwards appeared in just nine games with an ERA over six while dealing with a leg injury that limited his time on the mound.

Edwards is now the third Tiger pitcher this season to undergo Tommy John Surgery joining Chase Shored and Grant Taylor.

