Reports: Texas man wanted in killings of 5 in custody after dayslong manhunt

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (Gray News) - Sources have told multiple news outlets a man wanted for fatally shooting five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a Texas home has been taken into custody.

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas. Police said neighbors had been asking him to stop firing his rifle outdoors when the incident happened.

CNN reports that law enforcement sources told them a man believed to be Oropesa has been taken into custody.

The FBI’s Houston office has scheduled a news conference at 8:30 p.m. Central time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway Street homicide
Suspect arrested following homicide on Holloway Drive in Pineville
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
One dead following shooting in downtown Alexandria
16-year-old found dead in vehicle in Natchitoches with several gunshot wounds
Tuesday Morning
All Tuesday Morning stores are closing, including Alexandria
Laquarus Augustine
Bench trial starts Tuesday for suspect in deadly Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
This photo shows Casey Grayson.
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans
The 2022-2023 Golden Apple winners at the Hotel Bentley in Alexandria, La.
Meet the 2022-2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year!