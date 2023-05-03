Tunica-Biloxi Tribe will celebrates 1st Pow Wow post-COVID in Avoyelles Parish

FILE - Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Pow Wow from 2018
FILE - Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Pow Wow from 2018(TEG ADMIN via The Ehrhardt Group and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana)
By Katie Bourque
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. - The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is hosting its 25th Annual Pow Wow on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Pow Wow Grounds.

Tribal leadership, Tribal citizens, neighboring tribes and community members will gather to celebrate this weekend-long cultural event. There will be an assortment of interactive events and live performances throughout the weekend that highlight the history and traditions of the Tribe and neighboring tribes from across the region.

In addition to the Pow Wow, the Tribe will also host an Education Day on Friday, May 19, from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Paragon Casino Resort to teach area children and school groups about the diverse and vibrant traditions of Native Americans ahead of the Pow Wow. The event includes Pow Wow dance demonstrations, singing and craft demonstrations.

Schedule:

Saturday, May 20

  • 10 a.m. – Gates Open
  • 10:30 a.m. – Tunica-Biloxi Singers & Legend Keepers (Storytelling & Songs)
  • 12 p.m. – Gourd Dancing
  • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Grand Entry; Social Dancing; Dance & Drum Competition
  • 5:30 p.m. – Hawk Henries (Native Flute)
  • 6:15 p.m. – Swamp Water (feat. August Creppel, John Locklear & Layla Creppel)
  • 7 p.m. – Grand Entry; Social Dancing & Competition

Sunday, May 21

  • 10 a.m. – Gates open
  • 10:30 a.m. - Tunica-Biloxi Singers & Legend Keepers (Storytelling & Songs)
  • 11 a.m. – Gourd Dancing
  • 12 p.m. – Grand Entry; Social Dancing & Competition Finals
  • 4 p.m. – Dance & Drum Contest Awards

Paragon Casino Resort is located at 711 Paragon Place in Marksville.

