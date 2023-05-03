Verdict reached in Laquarus Augustine’s 2nd-degree murder trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has found Laquarus Augustine, 25, of Alexandria, guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the May 7, 2021, deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

That shooting, at the hands of co-defendant Ramonte Jackson, killed the store’s owner, David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was shot multiple times but survived. Prosecutors said it was a result of an attempted robbery in which Jackson planned to steal a clip and a gun. He and Augustine had been in the store about 15 minutes or so earlier.

Prosecutors said while Augustine did not enter to shoot when the duo returned, he waited in the driver’s seat with the passenger door open and was the getaway driver and had knowledge of the attempted robbery plan.

Upon the verdict being delivered by Judge Greg Beard, Augustine showed no reaction. His sentencing is set for June 28. He is also charged with attempted armed robbery, but this trial was only for the second-degree murder charge.

“I can’t say enough to thank Sheriff Wood’s office,” said Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell. “The detectives did a phenomenal job. I want to thank my staff and my investigators. Prosecutor Lea Hall did an absolutely tremendous job. One of the best prosecutors in the state and in the south. Kenneth Doggett assisted him, and they did a great job. They surprisingly waived a jury trial, which is a little bit unconventional. The judge absolutely made the correct decision and found the gentleman guilty of second-degree murder, which there is absolutely overwhelming evidence of that.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DAs Lea Hall and Kenneth Doggett, Jr. Augustine was represented by public defenders James Word and Chris LaCour.

