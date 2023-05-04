APD investigating shooting believed to have happened on Sycamore Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on May 4 that they believe happened in the Sycamore Street area of Alexandria off of England Drive.

APD was dispatched to a local hospital around 11:35 a.m. in reference to someone there with a gunshot wound. The victim is currently in critical condition.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency

