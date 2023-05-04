Bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors approved by House committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for minors in Louisiana cleared the House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday.

The move came after almost five hours of testimony for and against the legislation.

HB463 from State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-District 22) would ban a physician or medical healthcare professional from providing gender transitioning procedures to any person under 18 years old. Those procedures include cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and surgery.

If gender-affirming treatment were given and was not medically necessary, the medical professional would be subject to disciplinary action. It would also not allow public funds to be used on gender reassignment procedures or provide for insurance reimbursements.

”Despite claims to the contrary, rates of suicide are not decreased and mental health outcomes are not improved by so-called gender-affirming care, which allows distressed children to self-diagnose and supposedly consent to decisions that will lead to permanent damage, including sterilization and loss of sexual function,” said Firment. “Children do not have the maturity or the mental capacity to fully understand the consequences of these experimental procedures.”

Some of those in support of Firment’s bill included a few pediatricians who talked about FDA approvals and de-transitioning, the committee hearing from two individuals who had actually de-transitioned.

“Doctors medicalized me, starting puberty blockers and testosterone at 13 years old. I didn’t know what things like cervixes or ovulation were or how the full menstrual cycle worked yet,” said Chloe Cole, a de-transitioner. “But I was cleared by adults who had a full understanding of such things to make a decision that would affect my fertility, the onward development of my sexual organs and the complex processes unique to me as a woman.”

Amanda Eberts, representing Turning Point USA, claimed “children are being used as political pawns.”

“There is no such thing as a transgender child, end of story,” said Eberts.

A physician in support of the bill raised concern over the risks of gender-affirming treatment over time, as it is a life-long commitment.

“Typically outside of the realm of plastic surgery, we perform surgery when there is benefit over risk,” said Dr. Evelyn Griffin, an OBGYN in Baton Rouge. “So as physicians, we want to ask y’all to help empower us to do the altruistic thing to do no harm.”

Meanwhile, the majority of testimony came from the opposition, including parents of transgender children, transgender adults and physicians who provide gender-affirming care.

Those opposing the bill testified that drug treatments are reversible and are intended, in part, to give individuals and their families time to consider their options. They also said that procedures of care for those seeking gender-affirming treatments require extensive counseling and a team of experts before any actions are taken.

“We went through a year of counseling before any sort of medical intervention was ever discussed with our transgender son, who is now 14,” said Lucas Ducet, a parent in opposition, who testified to his family’s experience. “Surgery has never been on the table.”

The results of a study on gender-affirming care in Louisiana commissioned by the legislature were released in March. The study followed a resolution Firment filed in 2022 after withdrawing his first attempt at the ban on gender-affirming care. The study, conducted by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and limited to Medicaid recipients, shows that from 2017-2021, an average of 14.6% of minors with gender dysphoria received hormone therapy or puberty blockers. Zero underwent surgery.

In support of HB463, Rahim Williams, a researcher with Do No Harm, an advocacy group, claimed that this report has been misused to say that procedures are not happening, citing several factors, including the lack of legal oversight requiring procedures to be reported. He also claimed “odd things happen” in the report, including using Australian clinical standards and loaded terms like “assigned female at birth.”

“I think there may be different ways to improve the care and improve safety for these kids, and this is not it,” argued Dr. Robin Iverston, a Louisiana physician in opposition. “This bill is inappropriate government overreach, and, if passed, would prohibit trained experienced providers from following the well-established standards for safe, effective and medically necessary care to their patients.”

Much of the passionate testimony from both sides of the issue focused on suicide among transgender youth.

”When we prescribe hormone therapy to these kids, they get better. They stop cutting. They stop trying to commit suicide. They stop going to the hospital. They go to school. They get better grades. Their relationships improve, and they begin to live more normal teenage lives,” said Dr. Clifton Mixon, a pediatric psychologist. “So, now I want to tell you what will happen if this ban passes. Some transgender children who we could have helped with hormone therapy will exhaust all other options and will commit suicide. I promise you that I will do everything in my power to help them, and the result will be the same. You will have blood on your hands.”

However, following all testimony, Firment claimed that the “gender industry” was “promoting this idea that if we don’t pump vulnerable kids full of massive doses of powerful drugs, they’re going to commit suicide.”

Those in opposition argued that would be the case, which is why State Rep. Jason Hughes (D-District 100) offered up an amendment to essentially allow gender-affirming treatments for minors with written parental consent.

The amendment failed to pass in an 11-6 vote. The bill cleared the committee in a 14-3 vote shortly after, making its way to the full House for debate.

Watch the full committee hearing here.

