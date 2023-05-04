Can LSUA defend RRAC Tournament Championship in Sterlington?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time a year ago, the LSUA Generals were celebrating their first Red River Athletic Conference baseball title since 2018, which clinched them a spot in the regional.

As the Generals get ready for another trip up to Sterlington, the big question for second-year head coach Kody Gautreaux is, can that success be repeated?

LSUA heads into the tournament as the four seed, but still with a 21-7 record in conference play. After dropping the first two RRAC series of the year to nationally ranked LSU-Shreveport and Louisiana Christian, the Generals went on to win the remaining eight series, sweeping five of them. The Generals are also one of just two teams in the conference to have won at least one game against every opponent in the RRAC this season.

“We had some good weekends, and we had some bad conference weekends,” said Coach Gautreaux. “We played our best games, and we played our worst games, so going into the tournament, we know we are just as talented and know we can go out and win any game against anybody in the conference. I think everyone in the conference has the same mindset this season.”

The Generals have won 13 of their last 14 games in conference play heading into the tournament. LSUA will face #5 Texas A&M-Texarkana in the first round. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

