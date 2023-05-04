Could a new ordinance in Alexandria hold adults more accountable for juvenile gun violence?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Should parents and guardians be held more accountable for minors who get their hands on guns? It’s a hot topic that the Alexandria City Council could soon be discussing.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington wrote an ordinance that would allow police to arrest adults for careless storage of a firearm if a child then uses or attempts to use the gun. Those adults could also be held responsible if that minor gets hurt or hurts someone else.

This ordinance to amend the city’s criminal code is similar to a measure passed just two months ago by the New Orleans City Council. The language of the ordinance states that parents could face fines of up to $500 and up to six months of jail time.

Councilman Washington said an increase in juvenile gun violence in Alexandria sparked the motivation.

“The message with this ordinance is to provide who’s responsible for putting these guns in the hands of the kids we see committing these crimes,” said Washington. “We cast blame in so many different places, but this is not only going to be where to find the blame, but it’s to put a penalty for who is truly to blame for when that kid gets a hold of that weapon and uses it in a way.”

Washington said the next step in the process to get this ordinance up for a vote is to go through the vetting cycle to make sure it is legal to pass under the city charter. From there, if legal, the measure could appear in front of the council for a vote at a future meeting.

