Could a new ordinance in Alexandria hold adults more accountable for juvenile gun violence?

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington wrote an ordinance that would allow police to arrest adults for careless storage of a firearm if a child then uses it.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Should parents and guardians be held more accountable for minors who get their hands on guns? It’s a hot topic that the Alexandria City Council could soon be discussing.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington wrote an ordinance that would allow police to arrest adults for careless storage of a firearm if a child then uses or attempts to use the gun. Those adults could also be held responsible if that minor gets hurt or hurts someone else.

This ordinance to amend the city’s criminal code is similar to a measure passed just two months ago by the New Orleans City Council. The language of the ordinance states that parents could face fines of up to $500 and up to six months of jail time.

Councilman Washington said an increase in juvenile gun violence in Alexandria sparked the motivation.

“The message with this ordinance is to provide who’s responsible for putting these guns in the hands of the kids we see committing these crimes,” said Washington. “We cast blame in so many different places, but this is not only going to be where to find the blame, but it’s to put a penalty for who is truly to blame for when that kid gets a hold of that weapon and uses it in a way.”

Washington said the next step in the process to get this ordinance up for a vote is to go through the vetting cycle to make sure it is legal to pass under the city charter. From there, if legal, the measure could appear in front of the council for a vote at a future meeting.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay raises, uniform revisions coming to Rapides Parish schools
Laquarus Augustine
Verdict reached in Laquarus Augustine’s 2nd-degree murder trial
Canaan Tank
Leesville police looking for missing teen
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest

Latest News

Pineville observes a National Day of Prayer
gun
Could a new ordinance in Alexandria hold adults more accountable for juvenile gun violence?
Push to let parents give teachers permission to spank children awaits vote on House floor
Left to right: Shelby Cumpton, Ting Jiang and Desiree Squires
LCU graduates look forward to bright futures