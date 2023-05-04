LDWF cites 5 for freshwater fishing guide violations on Toledo Bend

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has cited five people for alleged charter boat regulation violations in April on the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

LDWF said Frank Canizaro, 36, of Mansfield, Zack Gagnard, 33, of Many, Joseph Hains III, 73, of Many, Robert Laffitte, 31, of Many, and Matthew Delaney, 38, of Pollock, were cited for allegedly not possessing a freshwater charter boat fishing guide license.

The Louisiana freshwater charter boat fishing guide license was implemented in 2022 and is required for anyone that is guiding freshwater trips in Louisiana. After a one-year grace period where LDWF agents educated the public and issued warnings to charter boat captains for not possessing the freshwater guide license, agents have begun issuing citations.

LDWF agents are reminding the freshwater charter guides about the need to acquire a freshwater charter boat fishing guide license prior to planning any guided fishing trips.

Failing to possess a freshwater charter boat fishing guide license brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

