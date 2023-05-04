Pineville man pleads guilty for deadly DWI crash on Curtis-Coleman Bridge

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has pleaded guilty in reference to a May 3, 2022 DWI crash on the Curtis-Coleman Bridge that killed an Alexandria pedestrian.

On Wednesday, David Slaughter, 30, pleaded “guilty as charged” to vehicular homicide and “guilty to the lesser offense” of DWI third offense. Slaughter was initially charged with DWI fourth offense.

The Alexandria Police Department said Slaughter was driving on the Curtis-Coleman Bridge when he drove on to the shoulder and hit Patrick Ohanta, 45. Ohanta was trying to cross the bridge on foot. He died at the scene.

Judge Patricia Koch sentenced Slaughter to a total of eight years with the state Department of Corrections. That’s eight years for the vehicular homicide charge and five years for the DWI third offense charge, to run concurrent. She also recommended Slaughter for a substance abuse program and mental health evaluation, as well as the re-entry program.

These sentences will also run concurrent with two other “guilty as charged” pleas that Slaughter entered on Wednesday to charges unrelated to the case. Slaughter pleaded “guilty as charged” to possession of CDS I. The bill of information reflected that the substance was heroin. Slaughter received five years with the Department of Corrections for that charge. He pleaded “guilty as charged” to possession of CDS II < 2 grams. The bill of information reflected that the substance was was fluorofentanyl. Slaughter received four years with the four years with the Department of Corrections.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gerry Weeks. Slaughter was represented by Tiffany Sanders.

