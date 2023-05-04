Pineville observes a National Day of Prayer

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Dozens lined the steps of Pineville City Hall on Thursday, May 4, observing a National Day of Prayer.

No sermon, no pulpit, no bibles, just an informal gathering of people, for a few minutes of prayer. Thursday’s prayer gathering marks 30 years that citizens of Central Louisiana have gathered on the steps of Pineville City Hall.

Anyone could pray for anything and many prayers went up for national, state and local leaders as well as our young people, and the teachers dedicated to educating them.

Pastor Nathan Martin, who leads Christian Challenge Worship Center, has been a part of the event for 27 years. He shared that it is good to see the event grow.

“Everybody that wants to participate gets to participate,” said Martin. “To me, it shows you that the people desire something that is authentic and real. They want to be a part of really having their voice heard together collectively.”

There are prayer events taking place all across the area in observance of prayer, culminating in a prayer gathering at Philadelphia Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

