RPSO still investigating deadly Pineville shooting on Hwy 107; family releases name of person killed

Larry Calk
Larry Calk(Family photo)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It’s been more than 10 days since a deadly shooting at a home off of Highway 107 in Pineville where a person was shot and killed by Pineville police.

On Sunday, April 23, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute at the home around 12:40 p.m.

According to information from RPSO, who is investigating the incident, when officers got to the scene, an altercation began between the officers and a person. The person was shot and killed by the responding officers.

More than 10 days later, the identity of the person has not be publicly released by RPSO. They also haven’t released an update since about what transpired that led to the shooting or any video from the scene.

We reached out to Public Information Officer, Tommy Carnline, who told us that the case is still under investigation and gave no timeframe for when to expect an update.

This week, the family of the person who was shot reached out to News Channel 5. They released his identity to us, as 25-year-old Larry Calk, who often went by his nickname, “Cutter.”

Again, we have been in touch with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and the Rapides Parish District Attorney and are awaiting an update.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay raises, uniform revisions coming to Rapides Parish schools
Laquarus Augustine
Verdict reached in Laquarus Augustine’s 2nd-degree murder trial
Canaan Tank
Leesville police looking for missing teen
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, was left fighting for her life after a...
Woman severely injured in hit-and-run crash on bicycle leaving Jazz Fest

Latest News

Sycamore Street
APD investigating shooting believed to have happened on Sycamore Street
David Slaughter
Pineville man pleads guilty for deadly DWI crash on Curtis-Coleman Bridge
(KPLC)
GOP lawmakers reject bill to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage
Pay raises, uniform revisions coming to Rapides Parish schools