RPSO still investigating deadly Pineville shooting on Hwy 107; family releases name of person killed

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It’s been more than 10 days since a deadly shooting at a home off of Highway 107 in Pineville where a person was shot and killed by Pineville police.

On Sunday, April 23, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute at the home around 12:40 p.m.

According to information from RPSO, who is investigating the incident, when officers got to the scene, an altercation began between the officers and a person. The person was shot and killed by the responding officers.

More than 10 days later, the identity of the person has not be publicly released by RPSO. They also haven’t released an update since about what transpired that led to the shooting or any video from the scene.

We reached out to Public Information Officer, Tommy Carnline, who told us that the case is still under investigation and gave no timeframe for when to expect an update.

This week, the family of the person who was shot reached out to News Channel 5. They released his identity to us, as 25-year-old Larry Calk, who often went by his nickname, “Cutter.”

Again, we have been in touch with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and the Rapides Parish District Attorney and are awaiting an update.

