Warning: ‘Drug cartel’-themed scam in Grant Parish

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new phone scam in the parish.

GPSO said a caller will identify themselves as a member of law enforcement and report that a drug cartel has accessed your banking information. The caller then goes on to give instructions about withdrawing your money and transferring it for safekeeping.

“These are thieves that are trying to steal your hard-earned money,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “Law enforcement is not calling to provide financial advice and does not tell someone where to transfer their money to.”

If you receive these calls, please end the conversation by hanging up the phone.

