Yes - LSU needs renovations at PMAC, library; No - They are not funded through same means

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While some people are pushing for a new or renovated Pete Maravich Assembly Center, others are hoping the LSU Library gets some love.

But there’s a big misconception in comparing the two when it comes to funding.

The funding for LSU Athletics and LSU Academics does not come from the same place.

So, when people compare LSU stadiums or athletic buildings to the campus library, it may not be a fair thing to do.

There’s recently been a huge push from arguably the most popular coach in the entire state of Louisiana right now, to renovate or replace the aging PMAC.

“If you’re not careful and you don’t keep up with the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s, you’re going to get left behind, and LSU people don’t like to be left behind,” said LSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet on April 14

“I like things done yesterday. See that PMAC over there, if they don’t get that sucker built before I retire, I’m going to give them holy hell. It’s time, that things 48 years old, it’s dangerous in there,” said Mulkey on April 26 to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

But those calls have fallen on deaf ears for some folks within the LSU academic world who are pushing for a new LSU library.

As some of the sights from inside are pretty awful.

Just in case anyone believes the current LSU Library can be salvaged, I wondered around the 4th floor this morning after my first class. A disgrace. pic.twitter.com/ZQGDGFWiIg — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) May 2, 2023

“I mean, there are tarps over some of the bookshelves protecting the books, we have leaking problems, we have serious water damage to some parts of the building. We are in dire need of a new building,” said Professor Inessa Bazayez, Faculty Senate President at LSU.

And some LSU students agree with how bad of a shape the library is in right now.

“I think it’s really ugly, I think it’s old,” said Audrey Ong, an LSU student.

“I don’t go in there anymore because I feel like it’s so depressing,” said Seth Trotter, an LSU student.

“The architecture of it is pretty horrific, it’s hard to navigate,” said Elizabeth Fitzhugh, an LSU student.

A tweet from Tuesday went viral with more than 4000 retweets and 37,000 likes, comparing the LSU Library to the LSU Football locker room.

LSU Library LSU FB locker room pic.twitter.com/Z017L5bjA3 — Tom Hearden (@followtheh) May 2, 2023

However, is that a fair comparison?

“LSU’s athletic juggernaut has television money, radio money. It has signage in the stadium, it has a lot of ways to raise money that the university doesn’t. And it also has the Tiger Athletic Foundation. People pay a lot of money to sit in the stadium, people don’t pay to go into the LSU Library. So it’s a whole different mechanism as fair as raising mechanism, and it’s really not a fair comparison. But there’s very little doubt that the PMAC needs to be enhanced, but the library at LSU is the PMAC on steroids,” said Jim Engster, President of Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag Magazine.

The library opened up in September of 1958, and there really hasn’t been a renovation since then.

However, in order to get renovations or a new library, many things would have to happen.

“It could be a raise through student fees, it could be a raise through the (LSU) foundation, or it could be raised through tax money, or a combination there-of. And LSU like other universities, does not have a large endowment. Harvard has over a $50 billion endowment, LSU hast the lowest endowment in the Southeastern Conference, it’s not a billion. And there aren’t that many donors that can write a check,” said Engster.

“I think LSU is seeking state appropriations for the library, the actual building. I know that that’s being considered at the state level. We are cautiously optimistic, not saying we’ve seen anything finalized now, but we are cautiously optimistic. And the administration and faculty are in complete support of that, and see the desperate need for that to happen,” said Bazayev.

While both the PMAC and the LSU Library are in need of some love, Governor John Bel Edwards was recently asked about which one he’d prioritize.

“I don’t blame a basketball coach for wanting the best possible basketball arena. I will tell you for me, the biggest priority there would be a new library,” said Gov. Edwards on May 1 to the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Louisiana lawmakers are discussing House Bill 2 by Representative Stuart J. Bishop, to provide for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.

In a recent Jacques Talk Episode from January 2022, a high ranking official with the Athletics Department said they would likely renovate the PMAC instead of ‘blowing it up.’

WAFB reached out to LSU officials about the status of possible renovations at the library but has not heard back yet.

