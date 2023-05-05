Avoyelles Charter secures spot in first state tournament after 12-0 win over ESA

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter Vikings notched their 17th consecutive win Thursday, May 4, which clinched them a spot in the state tournament for the first time in school history.

The top-seeded Vikings wasted no time plating runs against ESA, putting up a seven spot in the first inning. Avoyelles Charter would go on to run-rule ESA in five innings in a 12-0 win.

The Vikings will await the winner of #5 Family Christian/ #4 Claiborne Christian to see who they will face in the Division V semifinals.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.