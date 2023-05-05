Avoyelles Charter secures spot in first state tournament after 12-0 win over ESA
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter Vikings notched their 17th consecutive win Thursday, May 4, which clinched them a spot in the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The top-seeded Vikings wasted no time plating runs against ESA, putting up a seven spot in the first inning. Avoyelles Charter would go on to run-rule ESA in five innings in a 12-0 win.
The Vikings will await the winner of #5 Family Christian/ #4 Claiborne Christian to see who they will face in the Division V semifinals.
