Contested bill over ‘sexually explicit’ library content returns to Senate Committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee took up a controversial library bill again on Thursday, May 4.

It previously passed out of the committee on Friday, April 28, when testimony abruptly ended without hearing opposition as lawmakers cited scheduling conflicts.

SB7, authored by State Senator Heather Cloud (R-District 28), aims to address debate in libraries across the state over content for children and teens. The bill looks to codify the definition of sexually explicit content and reconsideration policies for library boards, as well as create a tiered library card system, for all parish libraries.

Supporters of the bill argued the bill is about protecting children and giving parents power in the decision-making process.

“As a taxpayer, I don’t want to support with my public funds, sexually explicit material that our children, minor children, are given access to,” said Sonja Noel Smith in support of SB7.

“Parents have the paramount right to raise their children in accordance with their own values and traditions,” said Dr. Will Hall, director of the Office of Public Policy for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Meanwhile, the opposition argued the changes are unnecessary and put an undue burden on libraries.

“Access does not mean library cards,” said Sonnet Ireland, a librarian in opposition to the bill. “I have parents who want these books out of the library because they don’t want adults to have access. Because what if my child goes in the adult section? If your child is in the library by themselves, they probably have a phone. In which case, my library is the least of your problems.”

Ireland alluded that she felt committee members were not listening to opposing testimony, claiming “the origin of bills like this have come from people calling library staff groomers.”

Others in opposition argued that parish libraries already have reconsideration policies in place, as well as library cards for juveniles that are different than cards issued to adults, which is one of the goals of Cloud’s bill.

They also felt that the bill may put books at risk that proponents of the changes would object to, like the Bible.

State Sen. Katrina Jackson wanted to make sure that would not be the case, offering up an amendment to specifically safeguard the Bible from being challenged as sexually explicit content.

However, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office told the committee that the Bible would not be at risk under the bill because it lacks depictions or descriptions of sexually explicit material. Instead, the AG’s office was concerned the amendment may put the bill at risk because it would single out a book, creating a constitutional issue.

Jackson revoked her proposed Bible amendment. However, she also raised concerns over the cost to libraries for making the changes. As it now stands, the costs for changes will come out of each library’s budget. The estimated cost is $15,000 to $30,000.

Libraries have reserve accounts, or savings accounts, containing unassigned funds not restricted by law and not designated. The Louisiana Auditor’s Office testified the funds could be used for general library purposes.

Jackson was concerned the bill’s cost for implementation could impede libraries in rural areas from affording bigger projects, like building a new library. She said the library boards in two parishes she represents are proposing new buildings that will cost millions, not to be funded through capital outlay. She said there are projects in the planning stages that have not yet been allocated funds from the savings account.

She asked committee members to “put their money where their beliefs are,” and amend the bill to make it subject to appropriations as it is an unfunded mandate.

The amendment failed to pass.

SB7 passed out of committee with only an objection from committee Chairman Cleo Fields (D-District 14).

