House approves state budget and stays under expenditure limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana House lawmakers have wrapped up debate over billions in the state’s budget, just days after gutting many of Governor John Bel Edwards’ priorities.

At the center of the debate over HB1 were legislative priorities focused on teacher pay raises and early education programs. The legislature was split on where the funds for those priorities should come from. The Louisiana GOP does not want to exceed the spending cap, and they hold a super-majority in both chambers.

So, the House Appropriations Committee cut almost $200 million for teacher pay raises and about $50 million in early education allocated in the governor’s proposed budget, steering that money toward paying off pension debt instead. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome Zeringue (R-District 52) said the move will help school districts afford to dole out their own teacher pay raises at the local level.

State Rep. Sam Jenkins (D-District 2) expressed concerns that the teacher pay raises may not be issued equally across all school districts. State Rep. Barbara Frieberg (R-District 70) also pointed out that savings from retirement debt being paid off would not be applied to most charter schools in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the House opted not to backfill $52 million in early education federal funding that runs out at the end of this fiscal year. The $52 million was only a portion of the $192 million that is set to roll off. As a result, 4,000 children in early education programs are expected to lose their seats.

The Republican super-majority held to those cuts, rejecting two amendments on the floor that would have restored the funds in the budget but exceed the expenditure limit. Every Central Louisiana lawmaker, except Democrat Ed Larvadain, voted against the amendments.

However, early education could receive funding if lawmakers choose to repeal the movie tax credit that was approved earlier in the week by a majority vote. House Bill 562 extends the movie tax credit meant to entice production companies to make films in the state to 2035. It was set to expire in 2025.

Though the vote to approve HB562 was 74-24, it has not been without backlash. State Rep. Richard Nelson (R-District 89) argued it was a poor return on investment and that lawmakers should focus their efforts on funding other areas, like education.

The amendment to repeal the tax credit came from Republican State Rep. Tanner Magee (R-District 53). However, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne expressed concern that the proposal would create an unbalanced budget because it deals with money that technically does not exist yet.

The amendment was added on in a 66-35 vote. The movie tax credit still needs Senate approval, and so does the budget. So, these changes may not hold.

HB1 passed 72-33.

The House GOP chairman, State Rep. Blake Miguez (R-District 49), released a statement on the budget saying:

“Our children and our teachers deserve investment that is also grounded in sound fiscal policy. Our GOP delegation is working tirelessly to tackle two pressing issues in our state: addressing our parish school boards’ debts and empowering local communities to attract and retain talented teachers through competitive pay raises. We’re proud to be addressing one of our state’s biggest challenges while simultaneously paying off debt. Fiscal responsibility and educational excellence go hand in hand. Together, we are building a brighter future for our children and our state.”

Meanwhile, La. House Democrats are responding, claiming it does not embody Louisiana’s values, in part saying:

“House Democrats cannot, in good conscience, vote for a budget that denies thousands of children a seat in early childhood education, refuses our hard-working teachers of a much-deserved pay raise and divests in higher education.”

Senate President Page Cortez (R-District 23) has expressed support of busting the spending cap, so the debate over the budget could be very different when it makes it to the Senate floor.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.