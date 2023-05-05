Louisiana Christian University is overhauling nursing curriculum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University is changing the way it is preparing its nursing candidates.

Recent changes to the National Council Licensure Examination have led to an overhaul of LCU’s nursing program. These changes will better prepare graduates, also while addressing Cenla’s nursing shortage.

The Louisiana State Board of Nursing recently approved the university’s restructuring of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN).

The new curriculum will help students adapt to the evolving demands of the healthcare system and better assess their clinical judgment skills.

Dean of Nursing Dr. Tomekia Luckett said the new curriculum will keep the university’s nursing graduates at the top of the field, and hopefully fill some of the area’s vacancies.

“We wanted our graduates to be more prepared to make clinical judgments,” said Dr. Luckett. “Basically knowing, if I have a patient at this bedside, and I have to make a split-second decision without being able to call on someone, do I know how to make the appropriate decision? And can I make appropriate clinical judgments?”

It is no accident that this major announcement falls on the eve of National Nurses Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.