Trojans one win away from state tournament after Bordelon’s shutdown performance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH southpaw Joe Bordelon delivered one of the best pitching outings in his high school career Thursday, May 4, over rival Pineville to move the Trojans one step closer to the state tournament.

In game one of a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals, Bordelon, an LSUE commit, went the distance, only giving up one hit and striking out 11 Rebel batters in a 4-0 shutout win.

ASH is just one win away from their first trip to the semifinals since 2001. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, from Don Boniol Field.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.