Trojans one win away from state tournament after Bordelon’s shutdown performance

Highlights from the high school baseball matchup between ASH and Pineville on May 4, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH southpaw Joe Bordelon delivered one of the best pitching outings in his high school career Thursday, May 4, over rival Pineville to move the Trojans one step closer to the state tournament.

In game one of a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals, Bordelon, an LSUE commit, went the distance, only giving up one hit and striking out 11 Rebel batters in a 4-0 shutout win.

ASH is just one win away from their first trip to the semifinals since 2001. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, from Don Boniol Field.

