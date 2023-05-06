Grace Christian, Menard advance to state tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A pair of Alexandria high school baseball teams punched their ticket to the state semifinals on Friday, May 5.

After having a bye week in the regional round resulting in a few weeks off, the Grace Christian Warriors did not waste time knocking the rust off against Oak Hill in the Division V Select quarterfinals. The three-seeded Warriors scored eight runs in the first three innings, highlighted by Kanyon Wright’s clutch hitting in the first and second inning and then Seth Cook’s three-run home run.

Grace Christian would use that hot start to defeat Oak Hill 13-6. The Warriors will face #2 Family Christian in the semifinal round on Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. in Sulphur.

Just a few miles down the road, the Menard Eagles advanced after being road warriors in the quarterfinal round. The Eagles swept Pope John Paul II in a best-of-three series with a 3-0 win on Thursday and a 1-0 win on Friday. Friday’s win was the third time this postseason that the Eagles held an opponent scoreless.

Menard will take on Notre Dame in the Division III Select semifinals on Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m. in Sulphur.

