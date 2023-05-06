Pineville forces winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday after 9-0 win over ASH

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Facing elimination with their backs against the wall, the Pineville Rebels played one of their most complete games of the season to force a Game 3 quarterfinal matchup against rival ASH.

After getting shut out 4-0 in game one, Pineville delivered a shutout of their own by winning 9-0 on enemy territory.

Pineville’s Brady Huffman was clutch both on the mound and at the plate. Huffman nearly went the distance on the mound while keeping the Trojans’ offense off the board and going 4-4 with a double at-bat.

Game 3 will decide what team will represent Central Louisiana in the Division I Select semifinals next week in Sulphur. First pitch will be Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. from Don Boniol Field.

