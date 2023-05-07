Dragon Boat races highlight final day of Alex River Fete

The 2,500-year-old Chinese tradition has a new modern taste in Rapides Parish.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Saturday morning showers moved out just in time for the final day of Alexandria’s largest festival River Fete.

One of the biggest highlights of the three-day festival is the annual dragon boat races on Lake Buhlow. The 2,500-year-old Chinese tradition has been modernized over the years in Rapides Parish with 21 local businesses and groups teaming up in 2023 to see who could be the fastest on the water.

This is the 11th year of the dragon boat races locally to help benefit the Alexandria Museum of Art. People of all ages were not only able to get a good workout but get some sun as well.

“I’m not going to lie, that last stretch of 15 to 20 paddles, I was gassed,” said Brandon Horne. “I looked over at the guy next to me and said ‘Let’s go. Let’s keep it moving.’ We just kept going, but it was very tiring. It’s harder than you would think it is.”

The dragon boat races were just one of the events included in River Fete this year including a variety of live performers, classic car shows, Alexandria Zoo safari fete and more.

