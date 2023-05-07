Family confirms victim in Sycamore Street shooting, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney, died in the hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The person shot on East Sycamore Street in Alexandria on Thursday, May 4, has died in the hospital and has been identified as 18-year-old Skyler Delaney of Pineville.

Delaney’s family confirmed to KALB that he was pronounced dead on Saturday after arriving at the hospital in critical condition on Thursday following the shooting.

The Alexandria Police Department said on Thursday that officers went to the hospital around 11:30 on Thursday after Delaney was admitted with gunshot wounds. APD also said the shooting was believed to have taken place near the East Sycamore Street area off of England Drive.

Delaney’s family confirmed he was a student at Pineville High School and turned 18 years old in February. Delaney’s uncle, Roger Delrie, spoke to KALB on behalf of his family.

“It’s been rough, extremely rough,” said Delrie. “A lot of heartache, I’ve seen my family members on the floor bawling.”

Delrie described Delaney as a young man who may have been involved in narcotics, and that could have potentially contributed to what led to his death. Delrie added that he and Delaney grew up together and had a close bond.

“Skyler was so young and he was always so positive. He helped his mother out a lot, he helped his mother take care of the kids, his siblings, all I remember is smiles from him. He was so close to me I could call him my brother.”

A fundraiser has been organized to help cover funeral expenses. Other than also confirming Delaney’s identity, no updates on the status of the investigation or any arrests made in the case have been made available by APD.

