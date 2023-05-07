First responders hold incrediball tournament for incredible cause

The tournament is part of a larger effort to raise money for those living with muscular dystrophy.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Law enforcement officers and first responders from across the state gathered in Alexandria at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex to trade in their equipment for bats and gloves for a beneficial incrediball tournament.

It is all part of an effort to raise money to help those living with muscular dystrophy. Each year, fire departments worldwide contribute to their “Fill the Boot” campaign to raise money for research, treatment and being able to provide families with care from qualified doctors.

The tournament featured teams from APD, AFD, Fire Dist. 2, RPSO, St. Landry Fire, St. George Fire, Ruston Fire and Acadian. Local first responders said they raise $20,000 annually for the cause.

