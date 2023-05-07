One dead, one injured after shooting at Toledo Bend Resort

Toledo Bend Resort shooting investigation
Toledo Bend Resort shooting investigation(MGN)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday, May 7, that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place at the Toledo Bend Resort.

SPSO said that deputies responded to a report of a shooting and a disturbance involving multiple people at the Toledo Bend Resort (formerly Southern Leisure) near Toledo Town around 1 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies got to the scene they learned two people had been shot, and were transported to the Sabine Medical Center in personal vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at SMC, and the other was taken to the Rapides Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPSO has not released the names of the victims or announced any arrests in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SPSO at 318-256-9241 or submit an anonymous tip using the SPSO app.

